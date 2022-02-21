Ecology: Canada is a leader in coastal conservation

A recent study showed that Canada is a great supporter of coastal conservation in its vast areas.

The study by an international team of ecologists tends to show that in 2013, only 15.5% of the world’s coastal areas were still intact from an ecological point of view.

Of the countries with coastal extension (Canada, Russia, Greenland, Chile, Australia, and the United States), Canada had the one that would have stayed the same.

To arrive at these findings, the researchers combined land and sea impact maps in order to make a comprehensive assessment of the situation. This action is the first, while previous studies were based only on one of the two effect types. Scientists believe that by evaluating them together, a more comprehensive view of the situation is obtained.

Benjamin Halpern, co-author of the study and director of the National Center for Environmental Analysis and Synthesisin the state of California in the United States.

However, the study revealed that in the majority of countries, more than 50% of coastal areas were damaged.

Mr Halpern also points out that even in areas of the far north, where coastlines are still intact, there is a danger. “Climate change is rapidly melting sea ice and opening up new coastal areas for development, resource use and environmental damage,” he explained, noting that we must act quickly to protect these remaining intact areas.