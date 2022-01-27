Edith Cochran leaves ‘Children of Television’

Edith Cochran decided to leave “Les enfants de la télé” after eight seasons in which she supported host André Robitaille.

On Friday, she must share her last taping around the huge table that welcomes guests week after week.

We don’t know who will replace her at this time. Radio Canada has indicated that the selection will be announced in the coming months, and public radio has already confirmed the return of a Wednesday evening meeting in its 2022-2023 schedule.

“It is in a pinch of my heart that I bow to this unique offering that will forever remain a precious and significant project in my career,” Edith Cochran said in a statement Thursday.

“I congratulate the wonderful production team for their talent, sensitivity and amazing way of reinventing themselves season after season.” These eight years have allowed me to meet so many extraordinary people with whom I have been able to share rich, crazy and inspiring moments. I thank Fair-Play and Radio Canada for their trust and loyal audience for their expressions of affection over the years. I now want to open the door to new challenges as a host and actress. Long live the “Children of TV”.

Produced by Fair-Play, the show has been on the air since the beginning of the 2010 school year and has been produced since its first episode by Guy Gagnon. André Ropitel and Edith Cochrane took over from Veronique Cloutier and Antoine Bertrand in 2014.

Radio Canada’s General Manager Danny Melol, and Fair Play Group co-founder and executive producer of Kids TV, Guy Villeneuve, both praised Edith Cochran’s sense of humor and energy.