Genevans from 55 to 64 Years they are a vaccine-hesitant? in the pageThis can be believed by listening Geneva. There are insufficient recordsAuthorities have expanded access to the vaccine for the youngest children, to avoid them ending up with unused doses.

Many people in this age group did not believe their ears. Did you hesitate to register? not at all! They simply followed the recommendations of … the state.

“Many people have given in to make room for the most vulnerable.”

In January, CAnton indicated on his site that the 75 It was years and older «Priority vaccination registration». Many people, who read this warning, have abandoned s‘Record, To make room for the weakest of them. Theit’s aTat now tells them they can have it ifNescribe. Shoulde To do that, to Younger pecevront Their doses are in front of them…

The he is, at least, Dr’Critical to the information handed over to the Genevans. Annoying embarrassment, A serious disease, a vulnerable age group, and a context in which a universal vaccination is the only way out of the crisis. By misleading those who think they are doing the right thing, the state risks subconsciously reinforcing suspicions. population On vaccines.

55-64 Years of Who Don’t Really Want a Vaccine AssumeOmani RialTheir NT resolution. For others, clearly in the majority, thethe authorities Se thunderedVent To inform meyes. If possible without An indication of lack of adherence to the vaccine, as happened with people between the ages of 65 and 74. In this battle against the pandemic, we do not need vague messages or moral lessons. If there is any doubt, know that you can subscribeE and that the doses will finally arrive in mass. You will not replace someone weaker than you.

Did you find a bug?Report now.