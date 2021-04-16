High-speed operation between Canada and Quebec: Municipal officials welcome the agreement with Bell

“We identified high-speed connectivity for all families in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region as one of the three priorities for regional economic recovery last July. While coverage is generally excellent in the eastern part of the province, the needs in Western Migrant Resource Centers are particularly severe and this announcement is made. It represents a tangible first step towards achieving this goal, “recalls Michel Lagasse, the region’s governor. Migrant Resource Center de Riviere -du-Loup and head of TREMBSL.

To ensure the follow-up of this file, the municipal officials elected for the region formed a special committee in which the ministries of economy, innovation, energy and natural resources, as well as the regional development group Bas Saint Laurent, would participate. . Guylaine Sirois, Governor of MRC at Témiscouata, who is also from TREMBSL, is a member of this committee. “This announcement is part of the overall strategy unveiled at the end of March by the governments of Quebec and Canada, which provided for mutual agreement agreements to follow up with service providers. We are pleased to see results so quickly and we are confident that agreements with other suppliers can be confirmed soon. To take this opportunity to emphasize the exceptional quality of the work of Ms. Michelle Caron, Migrant Resource Center project manager on this file, who has played a central role in the search for solutions for the West Basse-Saint-Laurent region, “she confirms.

As part of this $ 28.9 million project, four municipalities from Les Basques Migrant Resource Center, four also Rivière-du-Loup MRC, and ten communities from Témiscouata MRC will have access to the Fibe internet service. From Bell. The forces will be gradually deployed by September 2022. San Eloy, in the Basque Country, the Migrant Resource Center, is one of the targeted municipalities. We welcome this announcement: everyone will benefit from the improved Internet service, especially in the ranks. Today, with the increase in telecommuting and e-commerce, we need an affordable, high-quality service to develop and attract young families within our community, ”explains Mario St. Louis, Mayor of“ Matrimony ”.

“This is an important step in the development of Bas-Saint-Laurent’s telecommunications infrastructure, and it is essential to realize our full development potential. We will pursue the deployment of high-speed Internet and advertisements to attract attention, in cooperation with the relevant ministries. However, we believe the context surrounding the signing of agreements with major providers Telecommunication services should lead to improved access to cellular phone, which remains a major problem in certain parts of our region, ”concludes Michel Lagasse.