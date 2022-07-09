Edmonton will host the first major airline World Cup to be held at a stadium in Canada

The event to be held at the Commonwealth Stadium in December 2022 is called The Style Experience and will be the first North American stop of the ISU World Tour 2022/2023 ( FIS ).

The competition will see the participation of the world’s best snowboarders who will compete for the final trophy.

This first stop will be the main event of the Shred the North series (A new window) 2022/2023 and Big Air’s only stadium competition in Canada.

Fortunately, snowboarding and cold weather go hand in hand! And the Dustin Hayes, President and CEO of Snowboard Canada, said in a statement. He said this World Cup is a great opportunity for Canadian athletes to gain the advantage of their home field thanks to the massive support of the Edmonton fans.

December in Edmonton is the perfect time to celebrate autumn with the onset of winter. Temperatures will drop and excitement levels will rise for Edmontonians and their fellow Canadians to watch the world’s best snowboarders compete head-to-head. he added.

” Edmonton has world-class accommodations and hotels. There is no doubt that the city will be the perfect host for a wide range of international teams […] This year’s event will be the first of many to come. » – Quote from Dustin Hayes, CEO of Canada Snowboard.

Laurie Bleuen, Winter Olympic silver medalist and current FIS Big Air World champion. Photo: FIS Snowboard

It’s great to have the Big Air World Cup back in Canada. The stadium design in Edmonton looks epic and it’s always great to compete in front of a huge Canadian crowd Laurie Bleuen, a silver medalist at the Grand Flying Olympiad, replied.

” I am glad there is a Big Air event in Canada this year. I can’t wait to compete in front of all the fans and be a part of such an exciting new event. » – Quote from Maxence Parrot, Olympic triple major in the air.

Maxence Parrot in the final of the big jump at the Beijing Olympics. Photo: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

world Cup FIS Big Air in town is the Formula 1 Championship for figure skating events. It’s non-stop live entertainment, spotlighting the world’s best freestyle snowboarders on mega jump structures, bringing the best of freestyle snowboarding straight to your doorstep. Dean Gosper, a board member, said FIS and Chairman of the Friske on Ice Committee.

The Big Air World Cup in Edmonton is believed to showcase the host city in time for the winter sports season. We welcome Edmonton to the series, supported by the Canadian Snowboard Federation he added.

An overview of the giant jump that will be built at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton in preparation for the FIS BIG AIR World Cup. Photo: FIS Snowboard

Edmonton Mayor Amarjit Sohee also expressed his delight at the partnership and seeing his city host the major World Cup at the Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton has a rich history of hosting world-class events, and this event will be no exception. We look forward to showcasing the Commonwealth Stadium by bringing ice skating into an urban environment. Our city is a place to work all year round, and events like this are important to show that Edmonton is a vibrant place to live and play. He said.

Out-of-competition entertainment is also on the list. Musical performances, travel booths, and complementary performances such as ice skating shows and a 3×3 basketball tournament are planned.