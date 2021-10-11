Eight kilometer march in Kabul to fight breast cancer

This Sunday, an eight kilometer march was organized around Kapil. Target : Promoting the fight against breast cancer, but also saluting Sandrine, who died at the age of 35 of breast cancer, ten months after her discovery.

In total, there were approximately 400 people present in Moselle. “I see all my friends, all the family, all the neighbours, Victor, Sandrine’s father moved. This touches me. So don’t forget it. And for others, too. Everyone should be interested.” One word was on everyone’s lips: sorting. Each year, 58,000 new cases of breast cancer are discovered in the French. Cancers that are treatable if caught early.

After the rally, an event was organized in the Cappel multipurpose hall. Attitudes related to well-being existed. Rachel Ciafarella is the president of the Oncogest Association, which organized the event with Sandrine’s parents. For her, this walk is also a way to highlight the importance of examination: “You should know that breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in France, She explained. It is really important that you understand that you should take the test. Because we say that being good is better than being safe. But in this case, in the face of disease, it is better to recover than to die. ”

A share of ten euros was requested from all pedestrians. The money raised will be used to help the Oncogest Association in its fight: to allow women who have lost their hair after chemotherapy to get wigs. “You should know that we have already helped about 150 women benefit from hair prosthetics without increasing costs, President’s account. Because you must know that after treatment, after surgery, there is hair loss. And the patient, every time she looks at herself in the mirror, she remembers that dreaded disease.”