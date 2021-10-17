Elden Ring: Runaway Xbox One Gameplay – Great Outdoors & Big Raptors! | Xbox One

FromSoftware has already featured gameplay from elden ring In the past, but the show that aired in the past few hours has not been released. It will be the Xbox One X version of the game.

30 seconds will make fans of this genre salivate

The video presented today contains less than 30 seconds of the game, but it will certainly have the advantage of sparking the curiosity of players.

So here we are in the subsoil kingdom where the circle of Elden, the vital source of the World Tree, has been broken. We are talking about an open world where dungeons dot the world, but there is no combat today since these few dozen seconds offer us above all exploration.

As expected, the exploration area looks huge and the only living creatures we see are these two huge predators at the end of the video. According to Gene Park in the Washington Post, this is a version of the game that has not been presented to the press and it is not known whether it is an old or a recent old version.

Elden Ring is still slated to release on January 21, 2022 on Xbox Series X | S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.