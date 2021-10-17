Jebab Belouizdad bow in front of ASEC Mimosas

In the first leg of the second round of the preliminary round of the European Champions League, CR Belouizdad lost heavily in Abidjan (1-3). A defeat forces the Algerians to win the second leg with two goals in the hope of continuing their continental adventure.

The winner of the previous round from Nigeria’s ACWA United (2-1), CR Belouizdad will have to achieve a new feat in Algiers in order to get rid of the Ivorians of ASEC Mimosa. But the scenario of the match started perfectly for Shabab, opening the scoring early in the match by central defender Soufiane Bouchard (2′). A short term advantage as the ASIC will equalize by step through Konate Cream (13 d).

After returning from the locker room, Abidjanis will benefit thanks to Karim Konate’s second goal (51), before finally widening the difference, ten minutes later, with the realization of Serge Bocco (64). An advantage that ASEC will keep until the end of the meeting despite some Algerian chances that did not allow visitors to fill the gap. Maroc Paquèta’s players, who made their first match off the bench, are in a similar position in the first round of the main continental tournament, a scenario in which the Blues lost (1-0) in Uyo before winning in Uyo. Algeria with two goals to zero.

After their defeat in the first leg, CR Belouizdad will have to correct the situation with the scenario of scoring two goals in his favour, in the second leg scheduled for October 24th. If successful, the Algerians will qualify for the group stage of the 2021/2022 edition of the CAF Champions League.

DZfoot