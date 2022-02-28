Elden Ring: Xbox Multiplayer access issues fixed

Yesterday we shared a piece of news with you that tells you that since the launch of Elden Ring, many players on Xbox haven’t been able to access the game. Since then, the FromSoftware team has remained silent, but we can now confirm that you won’t have any issues accessing the game’s multiplayer features.

From now on, you will be able to conquer, conquer, play co-op, or read help messages left by other players in the world. Currently, the calibrations are true for all Xbox versions, so you won’t have problems accessing them for a few hours.

Ring of Elden multiplayer issues fixed

At the moment there is no news about the next patches the game will receive, it is true that on Xbox Series X Elden Ring it can be played very well, and it is clear that it still needs an optimization fix for stabilizing frame rate for example and fixing other minor issues with ghosting and lag Housing in close ranges.

Hopefully in the next few days FromSoftware will provide details and date of the game’s first major update.