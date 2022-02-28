A series of easing of health measures in effect from Monday

A new stage of dismantling will be reached in Quebec, where work in mixed mode will gradually return. In addition, wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory at work.

• Read also: Slight decrease in hospitals in Quebec

• Read also: Re-establishing the network: No one is immune from COVID

Also, there are no capacity limits for restaurants, which will now be able to welcome customers until 1am. Performance halls with 10,000 seats or less will be able to operate at 100%, while the 50% rule will remain in effect for halls with more than 10,000 seats.

However, presentation of the vaccination passport remains mandatory in bars, restaurants, galleries and cinemas.

In terms of sports, municipal and school, and extracurricular activities, we will see the resumption of competitions and tournaments. However, it will be necessary to wear a mask for people aged 13 or over.

Seniors who live in CHSLDs and RIs will be able to take advantage of the same regulations found in RPAs, that is, a maximum of 10 residents per table in dining rooms and the proposed limit of 10 visitors.