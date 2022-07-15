Elections Canada fined 14 candidates for 2019 election

Ottawa – Elections Canada has imposed 14 fines related to fundraising and campaign financing in the 2019 federal election.

Martin Pickup, the official agent for independent candidate Archie McKinnon, has been fined $500 for two separate offenses, including accepting cash contributions of more than $20 and accepting a donation in excess of the maximum $1,600 an individual can make to a candidate.

Mr. Pickup also deposited a check for $14,900 from Elections Canada into a personal account instead of a campaign account.

Dozens of people have been fined between $300 and $500 for failing to submit, or not submitting, timely financial reports detailing their spending and campaign financing.

Among them were three candidates for the Canadian People’s Party, one for the Green Party, and one for the Fourth Front.

The other six people who were fined were candidates for the Liberal Party nomination in their elections.

Elections Canada requires that campaign results be submitted within four months of election day or four months after a candidate has been selected in a nomination contest.

The fines imposed on Thursday are in addition to the 10 fines imposed in May, all dating back to the 2019 campaign.