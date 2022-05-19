Honoring First Nations peoples for their contributions

Liz Bastien, Dennis Bernard, Danielle Brier, Penelope Guay, Augusto Horn, Robert Kanatawat, Oscar Kestapish and Loretta Robinson received the honor emphasizing the exceptional contribution of First Nations members and the Inuit people.

The Peoples First Medal aims to highlight it [la contribution de] Those Indigenous women and men who, through their talent, work, knowledge and commitment, bring hope and future to the members of their community Quebec Vice Governor Michel Doyon said during the ceremony.

Their daily, consistent actions benefit their nations and strengthen our communities. They are positive leaders whose voices are reassuring. They are the role models that all countries need he added.

From different backgrounds, recipients have been selected by members of their community for their humanitarian qualities, dedication, accomplishments and involvement, as well as their ability to inspire and promote their culture in Quebec, Canada and abroad. the stranger .

Lise Bastien, a member of the Huron-Wendat Nation, has been honored for her outstanding contribution to education, and in particular for her commitment to giving Aboriginal communities control over their education system.

For his part, Denis Bernard has established himself as an important leader of the Abenaki Nation thanks to his dynamism and innovative vision. At the heart of his community’s development, he worked to put in place important programs to enhance the well-being of his citizens.

Daniel Brier, a film director from the Malesit country, was also rewarded for his participation and desire to build bridges between countries to allow for better mutual understanding. His desire to promote and protect indigenous culture has also been praised in his works.

Described as a model of humanity by her peers, Pénélope Guay, of the Innu nation, was also honored. By promoting exchanges and rapprochement between peoples, it distinguished itself by creating an extensive network of mutual assistance within Quebec society.

Dr. Augustoh Horn of the Mohawk Nation has been honored by her peers for her exemplary work in public health. He has been praised for his professional commitment and sincere desire to help and serve his community.

Medal awarded to Robert Kanatiwat of Cree Nation. The latter has played a major role in promoting the rights of indigenous peoples. His compatriots describe him as a committed and passionate man, a true cornerstone of society.

The president of the Center for Indigenous Friendship Val-d’Or since 2009, Oscar Kestabéch, from Anishinaabe State, was also celebrated. Having devoted part of his life to promoting traditional indigenous culture and spirituality, he is one of his nation’s greatest ambassadors to the people of Quebec.

Loretta Robinson, of Naskapi Nation, was the last to appear before the audience to receive her medal. A gifted and eloquent leader, she has distinguished herself through her contribution to the education community and her commitment to integrating the learning of Aboriginal culture, language, and history into the teachings of First Nations students.