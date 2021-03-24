Elections in Scotland | The Scottish National Party promises to hold a new independence referendum

(Edinburgh) Scottish Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon confirmed on Wednesday that her independent party’s victory in the local elections on May 6 will lead to a new referendum for self-determination in the British state.

The pro-independence leader of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh said: “There will be a new referendum on independence if the Scottish people vote for a new referendum on independence.”

PHOTO ANDY BUCHANAN, French press archive agency Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, during question period in Parliament in Edinburgh, 18 March 2021.

Asked about his handling of charges of sexual assault against his predecessor Alex Salmond, justice finally acquitted him, Nicola Sturgeon survived the recall proposal on Tuesday.

Nicolas Sturgeon, having been exempted by an independent report from any violation of the ministerial code of conduct, presides over the elections. She hopes to win a majority in the local parliament that will make the Boris Johnson government’s refusal of a new consultation untenable.

Before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Boris Johnson confirmed his rejection, arguing that such a vote, on the issue of “toxic” that sows “division”, can only be held once per generation.

In 2014, 55% of the Scots decided to remain in the United Kingdom.

Referendum after the pandemic

On Monday, the Scottish government released its new independence referendum bill in the wake of the pandemic.

According to this text, it will be up to the Scottish Parliament to decide when to hold the vote, which the local government believes should take place after the health crisis.

The question “Should Scotland become an independent country?” It will remain as it was in 2014.

But Brexit, which the Scots voted 62% against in 2016, has changed the game since then and raised the wings to the level of a desire for independence.

In opinion polls, disagreements between the leader and her predecessor weakened support for Nicolas Sturgeon’s SCN, Independence Party, which nonetheless maintains a very slight advantage.