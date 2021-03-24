(Calgary) The Canadian Hockey Company has awarded Andre Torrini a one-year contract, who will be part of the coaching staff for four major international competitions.

The Canadian Press

Taurini will be the assistant coach at this spring’s World Championships in Riga, Latvia, and at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He will be the coach of Junior Canada for the second year in a row, next winter in Edmonton and Red Deer. In addition to leading the Canadian national team in the 2022 World Championships in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland.

Nicolet became Canada’s first full-time men’s program coach since Marc Habscheid in 2005.

Tourini will remain with the Ottawa 67th organization in OHL and will return to his full-time assignments once his tenure with Hockey Canada ends. The 67’s also granted a six-season extension to Tourigny on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Mario Duhamel has also signed a contract extension with Team 67 and will inherit Torini’s responsibilities behind the team’s bench during his absence.

Last January, Toreeni led Canada to win a silver medal at the World Junior Championships. He helped the team win gold the previous year, as an assistant coach.

Taurini was also an assistant on Junior Team Canada in 2010 and 2011, when the team won the silver medal each time.

He has been a Head Coach and Vice President of Hockey Operations for the 67 Teams since 2017. He previously led the Rowen Noranda Husky team from 2002 to 2013 and the Halifax Musicheads in 2016-2017, in the Main Hockey League in Quebec.

Additionally, Torrini was an assistant coach in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2015 and the Ottawa Senators in 2015-16.