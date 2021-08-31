EliteGamingLIVE secures $1.5 million to develop youth e-sports educational tournaments

Baltimore, August 30, 2021 (Globe Newswire) – EliteGamingLIVE (EGL), an e-learning platform that combines competition between schools and education to engage students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, announced today that it has raised $1.5 million in part of a funding round led by the venture capital firm. American Institute of Family Insurance for Corporate Impact and Social Impact Share TELUS Pollinator Fund for a Better World Based on Rarebreed Projects .

This funding is intended to enable the recruitment of key personnel to expand the platform’s capabilities and offerings. The company will also deploy a dynamic marketing strategy to expand into North America and reach new markets.

“EGL provides an entertaining and competitive virtual esports league, as well as building a bright future for youth,” said Kerwin Rent, President, CEO and Founder of EliteGamingLIVE. Designed for enthusiastic students of 3NS in 12NS In the year, the EGL Academy offers a rewarding experience that facilitates social and emotional learning through competition and can open doors to a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. I would like to thank our investors for their support and confidence in the work we do to bridge educational gaps and provide young people with fun and relevant learning experiences through technology. “

In addition to engaging young people in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, EFL promotes equal access to education and training for students from kindergarten through 12 years of age.NS general. Studies show that nearly 90% of children play video games, and most of them are on gaming consoles. By focusing exclusively on lower-cost consoles, EGL makes its platform accessible to schools, many of which are located in disadvantaged areas and rely on federal subsidies.

The mission of the American Family Institute is to bridge the equity gap in the United States. EliteGamingLIVE enhances access to education and engages students from all demographics and social groups, as well as getting kids to consider careers in STEM fields, says Rob Kornblum, director and fund manager at AmFam. We are excited to help the EGL team grow and care for millions of children. “

Designed to spark and cultivate interest in STEM, EGL’s easy-to-use platform has caught the attention of educators and investors looking to connect with socially purposed businesses committed to promoting social and economic change. The TELUS Pollinator Fund for a Better World has given itself this mission: to invest in companies that offer innovative solutions in health, agriculture and the environment, and that promote social inclusion.

Says Blair Miller, Managing Partner of TELUS Pollinator Fund for a Better World. TELUS has a long history of investing in products that use technology to make a positive social impact. We view this investment in EliteGamingLIVE as an opportunity to promote greater access to transformative education and enable better educational outcomes for students of all backgrounds. “

To create a digital wellness and sportsmanship unit focused on online reputation and cyberbullying, the EliteGamingLIVE team has collaborated with Telus Afferty . TELUS Wise offers leading educational programs that promote digital literacy through a variety of workshops and resources to help Canadians of all ages stay safe online.

“The safety of young online participants is a top priority for the entire EliteGamingLIVE team. We are pleased that we were able to work with the experts at TELUS Averti to ensure that users of our platform have the right understanding, basic skills and mindset to use technology responsibly and safely when they interact with or compete with each other,” Mr. Rent adds.

The 2021-2022 school year from EliteGamingLIVE begins on September 13, 2021.

About the American Family Insurance Institute for Institutional and Social Impact

The venture capital firm American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact is the partner of choice for exceptional entrepreneurs creating scalable, sustainable businesses in a long-term effort to bridge the equity gap in the United States. She believes that building capacity and supporting organizations and experts who champion social causes are equally important in improving many communities across the country.

About the TELUS Better World Pollinator Fund

With a budget of $100 million, the TELUS Better World Pollinator Fund is one of Canada’s largest social purpose funds. He invests in for-profit companies and founders intent on spurring social innovation. The TELUS Better World Pollinator Fund is part of TELUS’s long-term commitment to harnessing the power of technology to generate positive social and environmental benefits for all Canadians by funding the development of solutions to protect our planet, transform healthcare, support responsible agriculture and promote collective integration. To learn more about TELUS Better World Pollinator Fund, visit telus.com/fondspollinisateur.

About EliteGamingLive

EliteGamingLIVE (EGL) is a North American company located at the intersection of esports and education, from kindergarten through high school. The company’s mission is to provide students with a better future by providing them with accessible experiences that combine play and learning. The EGL platform combines technology education with competitive play between schools. EliteGamingLIVE competitions are designed for school age players. They promote social and emotional learning through competition and introduce young people to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through the EGL Academy. elitegaminglive.com

