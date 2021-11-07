Elon Musk asks on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock

A new clown used to it, or a real question? Elon Musk asked his 62 million Twitter followers on Saturday if he should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla, and confirmed that he would respect their decision.

The eccentric head of the electric car maker appears to have a new proposal from Democrats, who would like to tax the wealthy more by targeting their stock, which is usually only taxed when sold.

“There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a tool for tax evasion; so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” Elon Musk wrote in a tweet.

“do you agree?” It then asks internet users by suggesting a “yes” or “no” vote.

“I will respect the results of this poll, whatever the outcome,” the billionaire adds.

Around 9:00 PM GMT, the answers were about 55% in favor of “yes”.

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk owned about 17% of Tesla’s shares outstanding as of June 30, which are currently worth $208.37 billion. The entrepreneur also got a large package of stock options (stock options) and convertible shares as compensation.

With his stakes in his other companies, Neuralink and especially SpaceX, Elon Musk is theoretically the world’s richest man with a fortune that Bloomberg estimates at $338 billion.

“Note that I don’t get my salary in cash or bonus anywhere,” Elon Musk said on Twitter. “I only have shares, so the only way for me to pay taxes in person is to sell the shares,” he adds.