Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Lance Stroll will start on the 10th

Quebecer Lance Stroll made his way to the third and final stage of the qualifiers on Saturday, but it took him time to start 10th in the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

In his Aston Martin, Stroll crossed track limits on his fast lap in the Q3. Others made the same mistake, including Lando Norris (McLaren), who was able to recover from qualifying to seventh.

“I am very happy with my session, but it is sad that my last session was canceled in the third quarter,” Stroll said in a statement. We were nine which made me lose a spot. The track limits margins are really slim and a few pilots may have failed today (Saturday). “

Inevitably, Stroll will have a hard time joining the top three on Sunday at the Imola circuit. Lewis Hamilton took “first place” with Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

“Like I said on Friday, I really like this lane and the car is going well today (Saturday) keep going Quebec. It’s encouraging, but it’s a very tight starter net and we wanted to be closer to the front. We’re all working hard to make it happen. We’re not far away.” We know what we need to improve. It will be interesting to see our performance in this race as our speed is similar to that of other teams. We will see what we can do on Sunday. “

Rang nice au 14e

Sebastian Vettel, Stroll’s fellow Aston Martin, will start from 13th.

Among the interesting results on Saturday, Torontonian Nicholas Latifi, generally in the back of the network with Williams, shared in the second quarter and will start in the 14th place.

