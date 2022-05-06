Emma and Noah at the top of the list of first names in Quebec in 2021

Having topped the charts from 2015 to 2018, Emma once again took the lead, while overtaking the extremely popular Noah William, undoubtedly the most popular male name in Quebec over the past 20 years.

521 Emma and 717 Noah were born last year. In second place on the list we find 519 Olivia and 709 William. Thus the first name Liam drops from first to fifth place, and Jacob achieved a remarkable rise, from ninth to sixth place.

As for female first names, in third place are Alice (508), which is on the heels of Olivia. He was ousted from power after ten years (2004 to 2011 and 2012-2013), and Lea is now eighth.

In the novelties, note the first names Zoé (344) and Félix (484), which again appeared among the top ten ranks, removing Clara and Logan from the list.

The most popular baby names in 2021

Among boys and girls, these clouds show the first names given by most children born in Quebec in 2021. The bigger the bubble, the more popular the first name.

Do you want to know how many people have the same first name as you? Do the research on your own. First names that have occurred have been counted at least 100 times since 1980.

Big Winners Since 1980

The Big Losers Since 1980

Native Quebec?

Do Quebec parents lack originality? After peaking at the end of the 2000s, the diversity of first names has waned over the past ten years.