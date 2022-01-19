Endometriosis is a long-term condition, so what will change for you? Tell us

Unrecognized, underdiagnosed At risk of medical fugue, poor care…Management Endometrial It’s still tough in France, but will it finally change? the disease

Women disease It has been recognized as

long-term disease (ALD) Thursday January 13 after a unanimous vote by the National Assembly.

In France, one in ten women has endometriosis and is diagnosed, on average, after seven years, according to the EndoFrance Association. President Emmanuel Macron announced The upcoming launch of the national strategy The struggle to better understand and diagnose the disease.

Recognition of endometriosis as ALD should allow 100% management of the disease. health insuranceThis means paying for care or sick leave. Discovered in 1860, this disease is still poorly documented and is associated with the presence of cells of uterine origin outside the uterus, which react with hormones during menstrual cycles. If it can be asymptomatic, then in many women it manifests itself by heavy periods, severe pain, complications in the urinary or gastrointestinal tract, chronic fatigue, which can lead to hospitalization, and sometimes cause infertility.

Endometriosis is a long-term condition, so what will change for you? Would you consult more regularly if fees were waived? Can you have surgery? Try treatments? Do you think this will encourage further research into the types of endometriosis? Are you glad that the issue has become a “community problem”, as Emmanuel Macron said? You can testify by filling out the form below. Your testimonials will be used to write an essay. Thanks in advance !