Environmental Science Education – Participate in Labmate Online

To mark the 30th anniversary of British Science Week (8-17 March), the British Science Association is offering free activity packs full of ideas for celebrating environmental science at home, in nurseries, schools and in community group settings. The theme of this year's packs is “Time”.

With time and action on the climate crisis closely linked, the environment – ​​and the steps we can take to protect it – is a subtheme that runs through all four packs, covering early, primary, secondary and community years groups, which aim to encourage children and young people to think about how the environment relates to their daily lives. .

The Early Years pack, created in partnership with the Primary Science Education Trust, focuses on the environment and how it changes over the seasons, with its theme of 'Let's explore the outdoors'.

The core package looks at protecting the environment and providing a sustainable food supply through 'Designing the Farm of the Future', created in partnership with NFU Education. The package also includes “Making Biodegradable Plastic,” created in partnership with the Center for Industrial Education Collaboration.

The minor package introduces the possibilities behind choosing a STEM career. Created in partnership with WWF, this involves students making a device to capture rainfall, observing and recording the results over long periods of time and analyzing weather patterns, helping to predict climate change and natural disasters – a role that will be as crucial as the need to combat the intensifying climate crisis.

The Designing the Future of Sustainable Transport Challenge, created in partnership with the University of the West of England and UKRI, in both the secondary and community packages, will also give students the opportunity to act like a scientist, collecting real data that can enable and inspire them to pursue a future role in climate science.

