Equip the shovels and shovels: Snow is coming!

On the north shore, snowfall can be significant. According to Environment Canada, it can drop more than 15 centimeters in September.

The expected average rainfall in Bay-Como, Forestville and Tadoussac is between 10 and 20 cm.

In addition, the snow, along with strong winds, will cause snow to blow in some places, reducing visibility in these areas. This snow is followed by a period of freezing rain at the end of the day. , says Environment Canada.

« The rapid accumulation of snow can make it difficult to travel in some places. Visibility will suddenly drop to almost zero at times in heavy snow and snowfall. » – Quote from Environment Canada

About twenty centimeters of snow and frost are expected in Bay-Como on Monday (archive). Photo: Radio Canada / Benoit Jobin

in Gaspe

Mother Nature will be in a better mood at Gaspé, but she will continue to make her winter presence felt. The expected average accumulation of snow and frost is 10 centimeters in Gaspé and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. It can reach 15 cm in Baie-des-Chaleurs.

The ice banks will soon return to the Rue de la Reine in Gaspe (archive). Photo: Radio Canada

On the Magdalen Islands, the accumulation of snow and frost will be more than two centimeters. However, winds will be there with gusts of up to 70 km/h in the afternoon.

In Bas Saint Laurent

Snowfall in the morning should change to rain in the morning. KRTBIt refers to the area comprising Kamouraska, Rivière-du-Loup, Témiscouata, and Basques RCMs. Monday afternoon. However, the wind will be very cold, especially in Timiscoata, where it can be -19 degrees during the morning.

Less precipitation is expected in La Pocatière, but the wind chill will be gloomy (Archives). Photo: Le Placoteux / Maxime Paradis

In Rimouski, the accumulations should be up to 10 centimeters and can turn into freezing rain during the afternoon. Gusts of up to 60 km per hour are expected.

A similar scenario is in Matane, where snow will mix with frost in the afternoon. The expected wind chill is in the range of -15 degrees.