Formula 1: Two races in two days in the Canadian Grand Prix?

F1 will study the possibility of adding a second race in programming some Grands Prix starting this year.

According to several niche sites, a proposal will be presented on Thursday at a board meeting to which various stakeholders in the discipline, including leaders of the ten teams will be held on the plateau.

However, among the three events selected by F1 was the Canadian Grand Prix, which was not denied by the organizing committee.

“We have already had discussions in this regard,” Francois Dumontier said in an interview. magazine. We are very open to seeing this project materialize. Its promoter said “on the condition of course that the Grand Prix of Canada be held.”

It is far from certain. It’s really too early to go ahead with anything because of the pandemic. First, the Australian Grand Prix, which was due to start the season in March, has been postponed until the fall.

It appears that other stops are already subject to being delayed or even canceled. The 2021 season will start a week later than expected on March 28 in Bahrain.

Only one free training session

Aside from Montreal, the Italian and Brazilian Grand Prix are in the crosshairs of Formula 1 and its new General Manager, Stefano Domenicali, a Ferrari defector.

In the case of Montreal and Sao Paulo, F1 would like to take advantage of the right time network to broadcast its races live at peak times in Europe.

From what we learned, the weekend schedule will include one free training session (60 minutes) late Friday morning, followed by, a few hours later, the three qualifying rounds that will determine the grid. The start of the first race on Saturday afternoons.

As in F2

This approach is reminiscent of the format used in F2 which has two distinct phases at the end of each week. The roles will however be reversed. Thus, Saturday’s race in F1 will only last an hour and the final result will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s main event. In F2, the longest race is held on Saturday.

Finally, F1 rejected this strange and crazy idea of ​​introducing mirrored starter grids in 2021.

►After being elected last April to the chair of the National Sports Authority (ASN), affiliated with the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Dumontier was also, for just a few months, one of the 38 MPs sitting in power. F1 Circuit Committee.