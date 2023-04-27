Erdogan ended up in the hospital, he was supposed to have a heart attack

Erdogan had already complained about his health on Tuesday, when he prematurely ended a television interview. “I had a lot of work today and yesterday (Tuesday and Monday). This is the reason for my stomach flu,” Erdogan said on television, which canceled the election campaign program on Wednesday.

The servant reported Erdogan’s heart attack and his critical condition Bnn. network, which refers to a statement from the President’s Office. According to the website, Erdogan’s office said that all the president’s campaign meetings have been postponed until May 3.

Erdogan felt ill during a live election interview After a break of more than ten minutes, Erdoğan returned to the air, apologizing to the viewers and explaining his condition as a common cold. pic.twitter.com/wYaabeALRI – Lukáš Eršil (@lukasersil) April 26, 2023

There are 20 days left until the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey. But this week, Turks living abroad will vote, including the large expat community in Germany, where some 1.5 million Turkish voters live.

It is not yet possible to estimate the outcome of this year’s elections. Opinion polls alternately attribute victory in the first round of the presidential elections to Erdogan and the candidate of the opposition bloc, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In the event that no one receives a majority of votes, a second round of elections will be held between the two most successful candidates on May 28.