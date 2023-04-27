How to activate Presto Card: Step by Step Guide

A Presto Card is an electronic fare payment system that has revolutionized the way people use public transit across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and Ottawa in Canada. With the Presto Card, you can easily tap on and off across multiple transit agencies, offering seamless and convenient travel. This article will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to activate your Presto Card and start enjoying the benefits of hassle-free transit.

Section 1: Acquiring a Presto Card

Before you can activate your Presto Card, you’ll need to get one. You can purchase a Presto Card through various channels:

Online: Visit the official Presto Card website (www.prestocard.ca) and click on “Get a Card.” You can choose between an Adult, Senior, or Youth/Post-Secondary card. You will need to create a Presto account and provide your mailing address. The card will be delivered to your address within 7-10 business days. In-person: You can purchase a Presto Card at various transit agency customer service outlets, including GO Transit, UP Express, TTC, and OC Transpo. Check their websites for specific locations and hours of operation. Retail Partners: Presto Cards are also available at select retail partners such as Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws. You can find the nearest retail location on the Presto Card website.

Section 2: Creating a Presto Account

To take full advantage of the features and benefits of your Presto Card, it’s crucial to create an online Presto account. You can do this by following these simple steps:

Visit the Presto Card website (www.prestocard.ca) and click on “Sign In” at the top right corner. Click on “Create an Account” and fill in the required information, such as your name, email address, and password. Make sure to choose a strong password for your account’s security. Read and accept the terms and conditions, then click “Create Account.” You will receive a confirmation email with a link to verify your email address. Click on the link to complete the account creation process.

Section 3: Activating Your Presto Card

Once you have your Presto Card and a Presto account, you can proceed with activating the card. To activate your card, follow these steps:

Log in to your Presto account on the Presto Card website. Click on “Add a Card” from your account dashboard. Enter the 17-digit card number located on the back of your Presto Card, as well as the CVN (Card Verification Number) found beside the card number. Choose the appropriate fare type (Adult, Senior, or Youth/Post-Secondary) based on your eligibility. If you’re activating a Senior or Youth/Post-Secondary card, you will need to provide proof of age or student status at a transit agency customer service outlet before using the card. Set a nickname for your card if desired. This can be helpful if you have multiple Presto Cards on your account. Click “Add Card” to complete the activation process. Your Presto Card will be activated within 24 hours.

Section 4: Loading Your Presto Card

To use your Presto Card, you will need to load it with funds or a transit pass. You can do this through several methods:

Online: Log in to your Presto account, click on “Load” next to the card you want to add funds to or purchase a pass for, and follow the instructions. In-person: Visit any transit agency customer service outlet or participating retail location