Eric Gustafson hopes to regain his offensive touch with the Canadians

The Swedish defender, captured by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, has not wanted to return from his stays with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. He has limited to 1 goal and 9 assists in 24 matches and has been sidelined by coach Alain Vigneault most of the time in recent weeks.

Instead, Gustafsson wants to look ahead.

Things haven’t worked out for me (with Flyers), but they’re behind me Gustafson said at a videoconference Wednesday.

He was less hesitant to talk about the past when asked about his impressive 60-point season with the Black Hawks.

He said everything began to work from November until the end of the season. Our numerical advantage is beginning to emerge.

My confidence was high. I wasn’t doing anything much different. I played my game, kept a simple in our area and supported the attack with my skiing and skateboarding skills. There were some good players around me. There are some good players here, too. Hope i can help.

Duncan Keith was Gustafson’s most played partner with the Black Hawk that season.

He promoted his advantages, saying he had learned a lot from the winner of the Conn-Smythe Prize in 2015 and the Norris Cup in 2010 and 2014.

CH has several veterans on the Blue Line. It was still too early to tell who he could play with when he finished his seven-day quarantine. However, interim coach Dominic Ducharme admitted Wednesday that there is a good chance that Gustafsson will be used in the power game when he has been included on the list since then. It is one of his strengths .

For his part, Gustafsson hopes to restore confidence and contribute to the success of Canadians.

I should play well without the puck and not try to overdo it , He said.

In my view, they are a team that loves to play disc, maintain possession, and play in a five-person unit, Gustafson added. If my game can help, hope I have a good time. It is a talented team that relies on several good players.

Everyone who shot from the left said they were comfortable playing left or right.

He will spend his 40s in Edmonton, like Habs ‘recent takeover John Merrill, hoping to be reunited with new teammates next week during the Habs’ five-match trip to Alberta.