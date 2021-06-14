Euro | “Disappointed” by the support, Christian Eriksen remains under surveillance

(Roma) Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, “affected” by the many messages of support he has received since suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of the Euro game on Saturday, will remain in hospital for observation at least on Monday, his agent said. Gazzetta dello sport.

“Half of the planet called us, everyone was worried. Now he just needs to rest. His wife and parents are with him. He will be under observation again tomorrow (Monday), maybe Tuesday as well,” explained Martin Schutz, citing the Italian sports daily on Monday.

“But in any case, he wants to encourage his partners to face Belgium,” he adds.

“We talked (Sunday morning). He joked, he was in a good mood, I thought he was fine. We all want to understand what happened to him too: Doctors are doing thorough checkups, and it’s going to take a long time,” the agent said.

The Director of Communications of the Danish Federation confirmed this morning, Monday, “We were in contact with him yesterday (Sunday), we are today, and his condition is similar to yesterday’s conditions, stable, good.”

“He is still in hospital and there are examinations during the day,” he told a news conference in Helsingor, north of Copenhagen.

In the magazine, his agent asserts that he felt Eriksen “happy, because he measured all the love that surrounded him, and messages from the whole world reached him.”

“He was particularly moved by those who came from the Inter world: and not just his colleagues with whom he spoke in conversation, but also supporters. Christian does not leave, he and his family want to thank everyone,” says Martin Schutts.

On Saturday, AC Milan, where he has played since January 2020, president Stephen Chang, former coach Antonio Conte and new coach Simone Inzaghi and partners showed their support for the 29-year-old Dane after his impressive upset. against Finland. And the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, his partner in Milan but the opponent of Denmark on Thursday, specially gifted him two goals scored this evening against Russia.