Evans Ndica and his dream season in Eintracht Frankfurt

The French-Cameroon defender, who plays in Germany, played the full first leg last week against Barcelona. The Spanish club had been walking on the water for several weeks and Xavi arrived on the bench. Logically, the double confrontation seemed lopsided as Barcelona remained in the collective imagination. However, in the first leg, Eintracht gave Frankfurt a signal that they are very interested in continuing their journey. In the UEFA League quarter-finals, Eintracht Frankfurt and Evans Ndica created quite a stir. In addition, Barcelona has been knocked out at home. Such an unlikely scenario has come true. Samuel Eto’o’s former club was defeated at home (3-2).

And at Camp Nou, German fans felt at home. Many of them made the trip. We are talking about over 30,000 supporters. They were able to enter the Camp Nou area because several social workers gave them their tickets.

Scattered all over the stadium, the German fans played their part perfectly! They made a big noise.

The German club advanced with three goals before Barcelona reacted. But it was too little and too late.

Evans Ndika, after a full match, will receive two yellow cards, the second in stoppage time, and his club will retain the match and win it 2-3.

