Canadian | Jeff Petrie is back with his teammates

Defenseman Jeff Petry is back with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Petrie, who has had a rather difficult season so far with only two assists and a -7 rating in 27 games, joined his teammates for the first time in 2022. He hasn’t participated in the tournament. meeting since December 16 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The American was noted for his comments after the 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in mid-December – he said, among other things, “It looks like we’re looking all the time where the others are. It’s like we don’t have a structure on the ice” – which has been interpreted as Denial of head coach Dominique Ducharme’s strategies.

The sponge appears to have passed, and if all goes well, Ducharme suggested on Monday that Petrie could wear a military uniform to resume the activities of Montreal residents. Petrie has been under the league’s COVID-19 protocol since December 27.

The Canadian will take over on Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins. It will then be the first game in a double program that then takes him to Chicago, against the Black Hawks, Thursday night.

Meanwhile, strikers Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson also trained with their teammates, but were wearing contactless jerseys. Toffoli underwent surgery on one hand in mid-December, and in his case it was the first time since that episode that he’s skated with his teammates.

Striker Michael Pesetta is also back on the ice. Pezzetta, who has scored one goal and assisted two in 21 games this season, has been under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol since January 5. It is not yet clear if he will be able to take on the Bruins.

In the meantime, the Canadians have focused on the special teams and hone their strength performance during training. Montreal residents refer to 32e And the last in the league in this regard with an efficiency of only 11% starvation.

The Hab hasn’t been played since 1is being January, Florida Panthers face off, due to health restrictions imposed by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.