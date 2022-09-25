Everything we know about Tekken 8 – release date, platforms, promo and more

Stuck in the shadows since 2015, the Tekken series has remained dormant. However, with yet another giant fighting game emerging from its slumber, Bandai Namco revealed the next entry in its hit series, Tekken 8. The first trailer premiered during the PlayStation State of Play on September 13, 2022.

What is Tekken 8?

The Tekken series has long focused on the events surrounding the King of Iron Fist tournament. The winner of the said tournament controls the Zaibatsu Company. Character selection allows players to experience a unique side of the story and many different motives for entering the tournament.

At the time of writing this article, There is no release date for Tekken 8. We’ll make sure to update it when we get more information.

What platforms will Tekken 8 be available on?

The only confirmed platform that Tekken 8 will be launched on is PlayStation 5. Given the previous entries in the series that were released on multiple platforms, it’s possible that the same will happen with Tekken 8, but there is no official word yet.

Tekken 8 Trailer

The short trailer is just under two minutes long. It shows an intense battle in the midst of a raging storm between Jim Kazama and his father, Kazuya Mishima. It is rendered entirely within the game and features gorgeous character models and an incredibly detailed background. We definitely can’t wait to see more of this amazing fighter.





