Evgenii Dadonov’s deal takes the edge

Striker Evgeny Dadonov will remain with the Vegas Golden Knights after the National Hockey League on Wednesday canceled the deal he made with the Anaheim Ducks two days earlier.

As reported by various sources, including Sportsnet correspondent Elliot Friedman, Bateman’s circuit has opened an internal investigation to determine the validity of a deal that would have also sent a second-round selection to Anaheim on the John Moore and Ryan Kesler contract. However, the National Hockey League considered that Dadonov could not be transferred to the Ducks, who are among a group of 10 teams on which he did not want to play, under the no-trade clause.

The latter was at the heart of the problem, as the NHL and the Las Vegas organization initially believed she was handicapped and that the hockey player could be transferred to any other league team. In the current season, Dadonov had to submit by July 1, 2021 a list of ten clubs for which he did not want to play.

The Vegas Golden Knights acknowledge the league’s decision and welcome Evgeniy’s return to our club. # vegas Vegas Golden Knights March 23, 2022

“Evgeny Dadonov is a player we believe can help our team this year and more. We will proceed to welcome John Moore to our organization when he is healthy and ready to return,” general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement, adding that he respected the NHL’s decision.

This season, the Russian player scored 15 goals and added 12 assists, for 27 points in 62 matches. The Florida Panthers and the former Ottawa senator collected 249 points in 397 Pitman League games.