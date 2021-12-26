Ex-footballer forced to pay $38,500 for lost dog

A former soccer player has been ordered to pay 22,400 pounds (about 38,500 Canadian dollars) to a man who claims to have found his dog.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has offered a $30,000 reward to anyone who finds his dog, a Pomeranian named Lucchi, allegedly stolen from his Los Angeles home in 2019.

However, rapper Foster Washington, better known as Killa Fam, reportedly returned the dog to his master without paying him, according to the BBC.

Court documents reported by the English media show that a ruling in favor of Foster Washington was issued by a Los Angeles court.

The rapper was successful by default because the ex-footballer did not respond to the complaint.

On December 25, on Twitter, Daniel Sturridge highlighted the events and claimed to have offered a reward to the young man who brought him his dog and posed for pictures with him.

Just to let you know the truth at Christmas!

I met a little boy who found my dog ​​and paid him a bounty which he was happy with as I was going to get my dog ​​back because it was stolen. I took pictures with him and we have videos and audio recordings of everything that happened when Lucci was brought back. Daniel Sturridge December 25, 2021

to see also