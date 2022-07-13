Ex-Trump adviser says he planned ‘coups’

Invité à commenter les auditions de la commission parlementaire sur l’attaque du Capitole, John Bolton, ancien conseiller à la sécurité nationale sous l’administration Trump a assuré mardi avoir lui-même “participé à la planification de coups d’État” United States.

Faced with the assertion by the CNN anchor, that someone doesn’t need to “be proficient in a coup attempt,” Mr. Bolton responded in a natural tone: “I don’t agree. As someone who helped plan coups, he’s not here, but you know, Elsewhere, it takes a lot of work.”

Thus John Bolton asserts that the January 6, 2021 attack was not a coup attempt by Donald Trump, who was “only switching from one idea to another”.

Bolton was known for his warlike stances on diplomacy, and he did not specify which coups he was talking about.

But he cited the failed attempt to oust Nicolas Maduro from power in Venezuela in 2019 by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who was backed by Washington.

Alongside the neoconservatives, John Bolton, who has been tough on Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea, was one of the architects of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Bolton’s comments come as the so-called January 6 committee in the House of Representatives is trying to determine the role of Donald Trump and those close to him in the storming of the Capitol.