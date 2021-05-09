A surprisingly young Republican congressman

She was elected to the Republican Party for only six years, and influential conservatives considered her extremely “progressive”, but Elise Stephanic, 36, approached her at the top of her party. A meteoric rise that can be explained by one name: Donald Trump.

By aggressively defending the Republican billionaire, including during the unfounded accusations of electoral fraud, this elected official who has reached Congress in moderate positions has earned her the nickname Trump.

Get close to Trump

She has “my full and complete support”: This week the former Republican president called the elected actress of a rural New York constituency to run to replace her pet, Liz Cheney, for the number three House Republicans.

On Wednesday, a vote is set to remove the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney from her duties, which include transmitting the party’s “message” internally and to the electorate.

Elected as a county conservator from Wyoming, she lost the support of other party leaders in the House of Representatives after her harsh criticism of Donald Trump.

She was one of the few Republicans to vote for her indictment of “inciting revolt” during the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The billionaire was then acquitted by the Senate, at the end of the second and historic indictment proceedings.

If her parliamentary group votes against Liz Cheney, an internal ballot will take place to replace her in the following days. And Elise Stefanek has a good chance of winning due to the support of other party leaders, especially the former president, whose influence remains enormous among Republicans.

A surprising possibility in light of their respective balance sheets: Between January 2019 and January 2021, 93% of Liz Cheney’s votes agreed with Donald Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight, compared to only 65% ​​for the new team. York, also among the parliamentarians most inclined to work with Democrats.

Elise Stefanek is a “progressive”, the Growth Club, a conservative organization, is shocked by the announcement of support for Donald Trump. “Republicans should instead find a conservative to defend their message.”

‘New star’

Graduated from Harvard, she worked in the White House for George W. Bush from 2006 to 2009. At the age of 30, she was the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. A title that has rejoiced since then in Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Upon arriving on Capitol Hill in January 2015, Elise Stefanik initially kept her distance from Donald Trump, the front runner and then the president.

In 2017, the young woman elected voted against her major tax reform and expressed disapproval of many of her decisions, including her withdrawal to the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

During the first action to impeach the Republicans, in the Ukrainian case, Elise Stefanek announced herself to the general public … and Donald Trump.

A new star: This insatiable viewer appreciated the fierce media defense presented to him by the official elected from his state in New York.

It was the end of 2019. Since then, Elise Stefanik has also been behind the billionaire’s campaign fraud accusations for months after he was defeated in the November 2020 presidential election, despite the failure of scores of appeals in court. .

These allegations culminated in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters chanting:Top robbery(“Stop stealing” elections).

On that day, Congress voted to confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

Elise Stefanek had signed the objections to the results of four major states and, after these fatal elections, voted against the certification of the election in Pennsylvania.

The fact remains that at the base of Trumpism, doubts reign, while many remember well the moderate positions of the parliamentarian.

As if to convince them better, Elise Stefanick has toured ultra-conservative programs in recent days, echoing the main themes of the “America First” advocate, those related to China, the Biden family or supposed election events.

And trying to present themselves as monotheists.

“I want to send a clear message, that we are the same team,” she said in a podcast of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump.

“That means working with[ex]President and work with all the excellent Republican members of Congress. “

“We cannot achieve unity by reconciling truth with lies,” protested Sunday Adam Kinzinger, one of the few elected Republicans who openly attacked the former president. “The lie is to say the elections were stolen,” he added on CBS.