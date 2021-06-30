Expect Thomas Bach on July 8 in Tokyo

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics announced, on Wednesday, that the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, will arrive in Japan on July 8, which is completing preparations for the Olympics, postponed for a year due to Covid-19.

The Summer Games are now scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8. Bach was originally scheduled to travel to Tokyo in May, but the trip was canceled due to health restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizing committee said that Bach, who has been vaccinated, will undergo self-isolation for three days upon arrival in Japan and that he hopes to travel to Hiroshima on July 16, coinciding with the start of the Olympic Truce.

The International Olympic Committee will hold a meeting of its board of directors from July 17 in the Japanese capital, and a general assembly three days later, with an expected vote on Brisbane as the host city for the 2032 Olympics.

The Tokyo Games will be held within a very strict sanitary setting, with spectators from abroad being banned, while the domestic audience will be very limited.

Opinion polls have shown that most Japanese favor postponing or canceling the Olympics again, although the opposition has lost some of its gains in recent weeks.

Japan has gone through a health crisis that is less painful than many other countries, but it has been slow to launch its own vaccination campaign.

However, infections are increasing in Tokyo, where measures restricting the sale of alcohol and the opening hours of bars and restaurants, possibly even games, are expected to be extended.