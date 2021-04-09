Extension of the closing of exhibition halls

Performance venues and theaters in Quebec City and Levis have been affected again by the closure of their establishments, which will run until April 18. The situation that will lead to more postponements and cancellations.

At Montcalm Palace, the Director-General, Sylvie Ruberg, is not surprised by the announcement made by the Prime Minister, Francois Legault, which arrived Thursday at the end of the afternoon.

“We expected a lot.” “You have to live on another planet to not realize that the situation is not getting better,” she said in a telephone interview.

The CEO believes the shutdown, with the number of cases exploding, could last for a few more weeks.

The Violons du Roy concert, scheduled for April 15th, at the Palais Montcalm will be postponed.

In the theater, the play Night 4-5, Which was scheduled to begin April 13 at the Premier Acte, will be postponed.

Apple tree, Which was scheduled to be shown from April 16 to May 9, at the Periscope Theater, will suffer the same fate.

Trident is scheduled to resume operations on April 21 with the parts What we breathe in Tataouine And Monster for his mother By David Goodrault. In Bordée, the premiere of a movie singular form It is still scheduled for April 27th.