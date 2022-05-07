Why do we celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo means May 5 in Spanish. We explain the origins of this Mexican holiday we hear about every year.

What is that?

The Cinco de MayoIt is a festival of Mexican origin that is celebrated, as its name says, on May 5 of every year. This is an occasion to commemorate Mexico’s victory over the French army during the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Why are you interfering?

After years of internal strife, Mexico has been devastated financially. He owed a lot of money to the United Kingdom, Spain and France. So the three countries sent their troops to be compensated. Mexico managed to come to an agreement with the United Kingdom and Spain, but the French army remained behind.

unexpected victory

France decided to use this opportunity to try to seize Mexican territory for itself. On May 5, 1862, 6000 French soldiers went to attack the small town of Puebla. The French army faced 2,000 Mexican soldiers. Although France had more soldiers, more experience and more weapons, Mexico won the battle.

Celebrating Mexican Identity

today is Cinco de Mayo It is celebrated more in the United States than in Mexico. It is an opportunity for people of Mexican descent to celebrate their heritage and culture, such as St. Patrick’s Day for people of Irish descent.

Want to celebrate?

In the United States, 39% of people who celebrate Cinco de Mayo Do it while eating Mexican food! You can also join the fun and interest in Mexican culture by watching a movie like Linda from Llorana where El Libro de la Vida (The legend of Manolo in French)!

source : national day