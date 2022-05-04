Extinction: The Reptile Tour

One in five types he is In danger of extinction, according to the first universal assembly applied to this part of the living world. The work of 961 scientists in 24 countries took 15 years.

Compared to amphibians, including previous work, in the years 2000, it has been estimated that two out of five species (40.7%) are endangered, and therefore reptiles will be more resistant, with ‘only’ one species out of five (21%). This represents 1,829 threatened species, in addition to the approximately 40,000 species listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The fact that reptiles were the last to undergo this kind of in-depth analysis attests to the fact that they Less “attractive” animals Some researchers admitted. Funding has been an issue for the past 15 years. After this compilation, the biologists collected less data on reptile habitats, but noted that most of the measures recommended to protect amphibians and mammals also apply to reptiles. The assembly was official Posted on April 27 in the magazine temper nature.

Crocodiles and turtles appear to be more vulnerable than their cousins, including six of seven species of sea turtle.

Almost everywhere in the world, the first reason is always the same: the destroying their natural habitatsThis is followed by hunting, invasive species and climate change. This is also why reptiles that live in forests are on the list more often than those that live in deserts: the human footprint on their habitats is never far away. This is an issue that will be at the heart of the meeting of the member states of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, that should happen In China this fall, but that’s part of a larger issue: agreement on new protection targets, 12 years after previous targets… that were never reached. here they are ” 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets Adopted at the 2010 United Nations Conference in Japan, which covered the period 2011-2020.