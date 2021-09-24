Extradition: An imminent agreement between Ming Wanzhou and the United States

An agreement was in sight on Friday between the US justice system and Chinese telecom giant Huawei for the return of Group CFO Meng Wanzhou to China, under house arrest in Canada, and a hearing in New York court was scheduled to validate its validity. In the early afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

• Read also: Demonstration in Ottawa in support of two Canadians detained in China

• Read also: Monday Michael’s Imprisonment: Minister Garneau deplores the lack of transparency

If this agreement materializes, it would put an end to nearly three years of legal battle and diplomatic crisis between Beijing, Ottawa and Washington.

The agreement between the US Department of Justice and Huawei will be announced during a virtual hearing at 1 p.m. in federal court in Brooklyn, where Meng Wanzhou will appear remotely.

At the request of AFP, the leader’s lawyers declined to comment, as did the services of the federal prosecutor in Brooklyn.

Meng Wanzhou, 49, the daughter of the telecommunications giant’s founder, was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver airport at the request of Washington, which wants to stand trial for bank fraud.

US justice accuses the telecom giant’s number two of lying to an HSBC bank executive during a meeting in Hong Kong in 2013, about links between the Chinese group and a subsidiary called Skycom that sold equipment to Iran, exposing the institution to the United States. Penalties.