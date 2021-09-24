India | A hairdresser must pay $340,000 for a failed haircut

(New Delhi) An Indian court has ordered a hairdresser to pay more than C$340,000 in damages to a model for a botched haircut she said caused a “serious nervous breakdown”.

Ashna Roy visited the hair salon of a luxury hotel in New Delhi in 2018 and asked staff for a classic 10cm of tips, according to a ruling by the city’s consumer court.

“However, I was very shocked and surprised by the complainant [Aashna Roy]The judge said, the hairdresser cut all the hair, leaving only 10 cm and barely touching her shoulders.

The court decided that since mr.I Roy had made his career as a model for commercials for hair products, and the choppy haircut resulted in a “severe nervous breakdown and shock.”

“There is no doubt that the woman is very careful and anxious about her hair,” the referee adds. “They spend a lot of money to keep them in good condition. They are emotionally attached to their hair,” the referee said.

He added, “She lost contracts and incurred a huge loss that completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream of becoming a model.”

The court ordered the salon, which can still appeal, to pay 20 million rupees within eight weeks of the order, or more than 340,000 Canadian dollars.