Facebook wants to analyze encrypted WhatsApp messages for advertising purposes

According to a new report from The Information, Facebook is looking for ways to analyze encrypted data, such as WhatsApp messages, without decrypting the information they contain.

Facebook is said to have assembled a team of artificial intelligence researchers to study ways to analyze encrypted data without decrypting it. The aim of this research will be Allowing Facebook to target ads based on encrypted messages on its WhatsApp messages.

In fact, WhatsApp messaging is one of the few apps that offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the sender and recipient have access to the shared information. So Facebook wants to find a solution to exploit this information shared by billions of users around the world.Without prejudice to the rules of confidentiality.

Facebook wants to analyze encrypted messages without decrypting them

According to information from The Information, the Facebook team will be responsible for developing a “symmetric cipher” solution, which allowsAnalyze encrypted information such as WhatsApp conversations, but without decrypting it. In other words, Facebook will eventually be able to extract your WhatsApp chats data using an algorithm to serve targeted ads, but no human will be able to access the analyzed data.

For now, Facebook has denied the claim, asserting that the information was ” It’s too early to think about symmetric encryption for WhatsApp at this time In fact, we imagine that it would take several months to develop such an algorithm. If Facebook can set it up, it can. Allowing the US giant to increase its profits by using your data for advertising purposes.

To avoid a new controversy as happened during Changes its privacy policy on May 15thFacebook will condemn whatever happens Make sure this new project respects the privacy of its users. In the meantime, we recently learned that WhatsApp could gain a feature that users have been waiting for since thenIt will soon be possible to transfer your conversations from iOS to Android.

Source : Android salad