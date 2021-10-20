Facebook wants to rebrand itself to stick with its metaverse project

Facebook is expected to announce the group’s name change next week, in line with its strategy geared toward building the metaverse, reveal the edge. The media rely on the words of a source directly related to the project.
Why is this interesting. This name change will come when Facebook has expressed its ambition to build the metaverse, this new digital dimension that should replace the mobile internet. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is expected to officially confirm this on October 28, but the announcement may come soon. So the blue logo and Facebook name will not be associated with the group, but with one application among others.
The metaverse remains conceptual. The American giant is accelerating its re-orientation towards building the metaverse although it is still a vague concept that is still misunderstood by the general public. the edge He remembers that the term is borrowed from a science fiction novelist, Neal Stephenson, and refers to a virtual world that allows people living in a dystopian world to escape.
The word is now used by one of the most controversial technology companies – and Mark Zuckerberg’s group still has a lot to explain to persuade it to follow him on his project, the English-speaking media conclude.
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”