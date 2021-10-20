Facebook wants to rebrand itself to stick with its metaverse project

Facebook is expected to announce the group’s name change next week, in line with its strategy geared toward building the metaverse, reveal the edge. The media rely on the words of a source directly related to the project.

Why is this interesting. This name change will come when Facebook has expressed its ambition to build the metaverse, this new digital dimension that should replace the mobile internet. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is expected to officially confirm this on October 28, but the announcement may come soon. So the blue logo and Facebook name will not be associated with the group, but with one application among others.