Iarichen finally reached an agreement with Etoile du Sahel

Zardum, the last recruit of JS Kabylie

President Yazid Arishen dealt a major blow yesterday by loaning striker Radwan Zardoum. He had been following in his footsteps for several days, but despite the fact that for several days the Coast Star leaders remained unresponsive to the two proposals made to them, the JS Chief did not lose hope in communicating with the former. He confirmed the next day on the match against FAR that once he returned to the country he would speed up negotiations for Zerdom’s transfer, and that he did what was necessary to get him there. Common ground with Tunisian leaders. Happy to have the deal completed, JS Kabylie officials did not hesitate to announce on the club’s website yesterday afternoon the arrival of Zerdom and Haraj.

The Algerian, residing in Etoile du Sahel, joined JS Kabylie on a loan with an option to buy. President Irichin wanted to buy his entire contract, because he knew she would shine in the yellow and green jersey, but the Tunisians preferred to loan him so that he could negotiate his final transfer or his redemption next June. At first, they did not want to hear the news of his departure, but Zerdom insisted that Etoile Sahel leave for this season. It is clear that he told his leaders after the change at the helm of the club that he wanted to return to Algeria and that he no longer had the morale to continue his adventure with their club. That is why they ended up agreeing to let him join JS Kabylie on loan. It must be said that to increase his chances of providing the services of this striker who shone in the national league shirt before joining the Tunisian championship, President Irration made two offers to the Tunisians, one of which was to buy back his contract and the other. To bring it as a loan.

With Zerdom recruited, the attack of JS Kabylie is sure to shoot this season. She’s been the Achilles’ heel of the team over the past few years, but with President Irration boosting the signing of Penzordom, the attack will undoubtedly be effective this season. If the Ethiopian international Mujib Kisan Hamza did not show much during the friendly match against the MOB team, then Haroun, he was credited with a good performance against the Moroccan delegate. It was he who forced the AS FAR defender to score in front of his camp, which allowed JS Kabylie to make a serious choice to qualify in anticipation of Sunday’s second leg at ground 1.He isNovember by Tizi Ouzou. With this manpower build-up by valuable and experienced players, the club’s goal is to play for the title this season.