Facebook will pay for links to Canadian media articles, including “Le Devoir”

Fourteen Canadian media outlets, including duty, Is among the first newspaper companies in the world to get paid from Facebook for using their content thanks to an all-new beta interface that promises to share better advertising revenue on the web.

The California digital giant has finally chosen Canada to implement its own recipe for fair sharing of its profits with news media. Its new interface, named Facebook News Innovation Test (Facebook’s Innovation Experience in News), aims to send certain content from partner media that has not been regularly shared on its official page to specific places on the site. Media content must be paid for at its fair value.

It lays the foundations for a rapidly developing trust between duty And Facebook, a manager explains TaskBrian Miles. Basically, we get what we’ve always wanted: an agreement that respects our content, and allows us to grow our user base. “

In addition to TaskFacebook has agreements with the National Independent Information Collaborative Newspapers (the sunAnd the the talkAnd the RightAnd the DailyAnd the The show And the East Sound) And FP Newspapers, which include, in particular Winnipeg Free Press. Eleven other publications in English traditional or online will be part of the experience: National Observer, The Coast, BlogTo, Daily Hive, Discourse Media, Narcity, The Narwhal, SaltWire Network, The Sprawl, The Tyee And the Media Village.

“I am proud to be part of this select group. These are brands that are respected by all of their audiences, and they do not make information a popular contest.” He believes that thanks to this partnership, Quebec netizens are more likely to encounter content from Task On-line. “What we used to do for free, we will now do it in a pilot project, with fair and equitable compensation.”

Articles links shared via the new interface should redirect Facebook users to the website of the Task. According to the business model of the independent daily newspaper, the profitability of its website depends on the subscriptions of its readers, like media outlets like The New York Times or the world. duty It has already struck deals with other web giants to spread its content, including Apple News + and Microsoft’s MSN site.

New interface

It’s still too early to tell where all of the content purchased by Facebook will end up. One thing is for sure, the media will not be paid for simple sharing of their articles, such as the ones that usually appear in their news feeds while scrolling through their site. They will only be paid for content that appears on specialized “skins”, some of which have yet to be invented. The COVID-19 Information Center and the Climate Information Center are two examples of rooftops already created by Facebook, its Canadian manager, Kevin Chan, explains.

“If the experiment goes as we hope, it will generate added value for the posts, because there will be new places on Facebook where people will be able to discover news,” the global director and head of public policy for Facebook Canada, defines in an interview on Task.

In the short term, social network users shouldn’t see a difference. However, new sections of the site, or “roofs,” in particular should appear to provide factual information to Internet users on various topics. Thus article links will be incorporated into these projects. “The test is not designed to influence editorial decisions in any way,” says Chan. We certainly don’t want to dictate what we want in terms of what kind of elements we want to be. As per our agreement [avec les médias]Any news links added to the interface could be used by these information centers, or anything else in the future. “

Therefore, partner media will always have a choice between sharing their content regularly and for free on the social network, or sharing it on the new paid interface. “We will test and learn as we move forward, and experiment with our partners,” Chan adds.

Agreements with the media should be distributed over several years, and the amounts involved should be kept confidential. The funding will be taken from the amount that Facebook has already announced 1 billion investments over three years to help the media. The Social Network believes this new media compensation model can be an inspiration for future public policies, as the Trudeau government indicated its intention in legislation to ensure a fair sharing of revenues between media companies and media giants. The web.

Watch the video

An earlier version of this text has been modified, which incorrectly indicated that it was new funding that did not come from amounts already announced by Facebook.