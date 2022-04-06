FAF gives news

Algeria was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup after losing to Cameroon on Tuesday (March 29th) in the second leg of the annex at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida. The Indomitable Lions scored a qualifying goal in the final seconds of extra time in a match marred by controversial decisions by Gambian referee Bakari Jasama.

Two days after this harsh elimination of the Greens who believed they had done the difficult things by returning from Cameroon with a victory, the Algerian Football Federation announced Thursday (March 31st) that it has filed an appeal against arbitration in this match with FIFA.

We have technical guides.

The Football Association described the referee in this match as a “slanderer” who “distorted” the result of the match and caused the Greens to be excluded. Asked about the issue on Friday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he was “not aware” of the federation’s request and that football was difficult. On Tuesday, the Algerian Football Federation published news of the development of this appeal.

“The complaint you submitted to FIFA will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee for consideration and decision on April 21.”the Federal Authority said in a press release published on Tuesday evening.

Dans une déclaration à la chaîne El Bilad, Salah Bey Aboud, le chargé des relations médias de la FAF, a expliqué que l’instance fédérale n’a pas de preuves de corruption de l’arbitre Gassama, mais qu’elle a présenté un technical file. “There is a file at the FIFA level. We have technical evidence, but we have no evidence regarding ethical matters.”He explained without going into details.

In addition, according to beINSPORTS journalist Yacine Bennaouar, Djamel Belmadi informed his relatives of his decision to continue his adventure at the helm of the national team.