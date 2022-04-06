Mark Wahlberg swapped out cast iron for calories for his last turn

Actor Mark Wahlberg is known for his relentless training program which allowed him to maintain a youthful physique at the age of 50. But in his last role in “Father Stowe,” he replaced cast iron with food, and in always impressive quantities.

“Beef, roast potatoes, a dozen eggs every morning, a dozen bacon, two bowls of white rice, a cup of olive oil…” told AFP.

“Lots of protein for the first two weeks; the next two for a lot of starch. And for the last two weeks, I’ve been eating a lot of sodium to get that puffy look, but it wasn’t funny at all,” confirms Mark Wahlberg.

This transformation from a muscular athlete to an overweight and overweight individual was indispensable for his role as Stuart Long, a boxer who hangs up his gloves after an injury to try his luck in Hollywood cinema.

France Press agency

Like many others, he does odd jobs at a supermarket where he meets Carmen, played by Teresa Ruiz (“Narcos”), which he seeks to earn by going to the church he attends.

A frustrated atheist discovers faith there and decides to become a priest, despite the skepticism of his parents, played by Jackie Weaver (“The Happiness Cure”) and Mel Gibson (“Brave Heart”).

He must also face a formidable opponent: a diagnosis of a degenerative disease that will eventually deprive him of the use of his body.

“Father Stowe” is based on a true story and, for Mark Wahlberg, also the film’s producer, is a radical departure from the action movies he’s familiar with, like “22 Miles” or “Uncharted.”

But for him, there’s nothing surprising in this: “It’s an unusual role, but it’s also a fairly obvious choice if you get to know me a little bit, me and my personal background. As I get older, I want to find things that have a little more meaning and scope,” he explains. to AFP.

And the actor adds: “I always had the impression that I was destined to do this,” explaining that he “puts his talent and gifts” at the service of “God.”

Aside from its prominent religious theme – the film will be released in the US before the Easter holiday – “Father Stowe” also seeks to explore themes of familial and human kindness.

For Teresa Ruiz, her character alone focuses on all of these aspects. “I love the fact that she was so kind and generous, and overwhelmed with debt,” the Mexican actress explains.

“It’s something I’ve seen in my community, I’ve seen in my mother, so I really appreciate being able to bring that to an international audience,” she says.

The cast of “Father Stowe,” which also includes Malcolm McDowell (“The Orange of the Clock”), allowed Teresa Ruiz to rub shoulders closely with and learn from a generation of experienced actors.

“My trailer was next to Mel’s (Gibson). So I would sometimes look and hear how he was preparing, it was important to me as a young actress to see how a great actress is doing.”

For Jackie Weaver, one of the biggest surprises in filming was the discovery of Mark Wahlberg and his personality.

“I thought he would be a bad boy because he always plays these tough roles,” the Australian actress told AFP. “But he’s a wonderful person.”