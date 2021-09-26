False start for the Canadian against the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs had chosen a slightly better training than the Canadian and easily defeated the Montreal FC 4-1, at the Scotiabank Arena.

Cole Caufield produced quite a few scoring chances for the Habs, who were often crowded into their home ground by opponents in the first two periods.

The Canadians tried to make adjustments in the third period and Tyler Toffoli allowed his team to avoid being locked out.

Jake Muzin, John Tavares, Michael Banting and Curtis Gabriel all achieved the goals of the Torontonians. William Nylander and TJ Brodie collected two passes.

Michael Hutchinson turned away 13 rounds. He gave way to Ian Scott early in the third inning, but Scott played just over four minutes of movement before injuring himself and falling back into the locker room.

We had two great days and spent a lot of time on the snow. Then we traveled today, which is unusual Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed. It’s a prep, it’s miles away.

There are situations we have worked on since the beginning of the camp in which we have worked well, and some have not , he added.

The expected return of the captain

Tavares was in his first game since May 20, when he sustained a knee injury and concussion after a troubling collision with Corey Berry in the first game of the Northern Division semi-final between the Canadian and the Paperback.

Kayden Primo lost three times to 21 shots in the net for the two clubs, in 33:38 of play. Michael McNavin held 10 shots the rest of the match.

The trio of Toffoli, Nick Suzuki and Caufield were the most threatening to the Canadian. Matthew Perrault, Cedric Beckett and Alex Pelzel showed great energy at times.

Ryan Boehling was fairly calm before he missed an opportunity to break up in the final third.

Defenders Xavier Ouellet and Arber Xhekaj finished the match with a -2 number.

It was the first match. We have a job Ducharme admitted. No one has emerged.

We would have liked to see those who are fighting for a place take advantage of such an opportunity. Quote from:Dominique Ducharme, head coach of the Canadians

I felt it and was telling the other coaches that the gas was running out Ducharme said. There may be a number of reasons. It was the first match. But if no one stands out after the second game in the same group… we definitely want to see some competition.

The CH team will present its traditional red-white match on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Center. He will then host the Maple Leafs on Monday night.

an unforgettable evening

Nylander set the tone for the game with a lovely climb early in the game. He mocked Gianni Fairbrother, but met Primo.

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring after 10:28 in play, as Nylander drew three players onto the bishop and watched Muzzin invade on the other side. The defender scored an accurate shot from the side of the shield.

Locals continued to threaten Primo Network after that, but did not widen the gap before the end of the early 1920s.

The Maple Leafs dominated the second half 15-2 with shots on target and continued their lead.

Tavares brilliantly blocked Nylander’s shot into the goal at 1:55, in a game of strength.

Ponting then took advantage of Brody’s rebound to make it 3-0 in favor of the Leafs at 7:25.

Al-Kindi had yet to take a shot on target in the second half when Primo made way for McNeven, leaving the 6:22 penalty shoot-out.

Brett Colak finally hit the Habs’ first shot on target with 1:22 left in the second half, shortly after a failed triple attack on the goalkeeper. Caufield had also missed an opportunity to break up minutes earlier, missing the mark to Hutchinson’s left.

The Canadian knocked on the door a little more in the final third. Scott Caufield and Boehling frustrated in quick succession before leaving the ice.

At the other end of the ice, McNavin stood in front of Josh Ho-Sang, also in a state of separation. McNeven also thwarted Muzzin with a close backhand shot.

McNiven had his misfortune in the Leafs’ fourth goal, with 4:48 from the end. He climbed into the hole to retrieve a loose disc, then intercepted a pass by Gabriel, who only had to shoot into an abandoned cage.

Toffoli finally saved the Canadians’ honor by hitting the target in a breakaway less than two minutes before.

A shootout was introduced after the meeting. Nylander and Ilya Mikheev moved the ropes at Camp Leafs, while Coffield was the only one to do so for the Canadians.