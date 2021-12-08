Fantastic return to Alexis Gimond at the World Cup

Canada’s other medals for the day came from Molly Jepsen, who finished third twice in the standing category, and Kurt Otway, who won bronze for her first Super G in the seated category.

Guimond started his day with the lineage he described booked up , but still allowed him to win the bronze medal, 1.37 seconds ahead of the winner, Frenchman Arthur Bouchet. The Chinese Jingyi Liang got the money.

The 2018 Paralympic bronze medalist came out of his hibernation in the next event, finishing second in the race to his liking to the highest point, as mentioned in an interview with Sportcom.

2nd place is really excellent and I skated to the max! I made some small mistakes, but my speed was pretty good. I was aggressive, I went for it and am really satisfied , said a Gatineau resident who this time was 1.28 seconds behind Bouchet, who won again.

Guimond now feels he has the assets to erase the delay that separates him from his French rival.

Under these conditions, I am very close to Bauchet and it is not impossible to search for him. I am sure of that, but there is still work to be done and it is possible to win in the future , he added.

Frédérique Turgeon will be the best in the afternoon

In the standing category on the women’s side, Frédéric Turgeon won 10th and 6th places in the two Super G races that saw the crowning of the great French champion Marie Bouchy.

I was really looking forward to this comeback to the competition, but didn’t know what to expect. It’s as if I forgot the feeling of being at the starting gate at the World Cup. I got here without waiting Said the skater from Kandiac.

I started really badly and wasn’t happy with my first race and I think I can do better , argued the athlete, disturbed by poor vision.

I put that aside to focus on the second race and it was more representative of what I could really do this year in sprints. She concluded.

Guide Julien Petita wore a World Cup bra for the first time. He teamed up with fellow visually impaired Logan Leach. The Canadian duo finished ninth in both races.