Fatal accident on the road at 169 in San Prime

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m., Sreté du Québec spokesperson, Béatrice Dorsainville, said. There was only one car and the driver was alone on board.

As a result of the collision, the car ended up in the ditch. For some unknown reason, the car veered off course to hit the Hydro-Quebec shaft. The driver, an elderly man in his twenties, was taken to hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead , She continued.

Info-pannes also reported a breakdown in the sector around 9:30 p.m. due to an accident or accident.

According to the first signs, the speed could be called into question. Police officer in the investigation of a collision at the site to analyze the scene of the accident. It is possible that the speed is in question in this event, and on the other hand, it will be determined by the investigation. It is a hypothesis that is maintained And she concluded.

Route 169 was closed for a while. At 9:30 pm, according to Info 511, the traffic was changing.

As usual, the identity of the victim was not immediately revealed, allowing time to inform the family first.