Feghouli “We want to keep the title.”

Sofiane Feghouli, the Algerian international from Galatasaray, said in AFP columns that the national team was the favorite to crown the final in Cameroon as the defending champion..

«We’re the candidates… but we’re not immune to surprise. Once you hit the ground running, you have to give your best. We don’t hide it, we want to keep the address. This is a very high standard, and it will last for years. Today, we are the team to beat, and we will try to continue like this. The goal is to win again in Cameroon».

In response to a question about the pressures that exist in this type of tournament, especially on the Algerian team, which won the last edition in Egypt, the former Valencia player explained that she was “All the time. Between us we try not to calm down, we are fortunate to have an exceptional coach in the national team, who has the words, knows how to play the competition and gives everyone a chance. We have a group that wants to move on and not relax, the proof of this series of matches undefeated. It proves not only the quality of our work, our talent, but also the dedication of this team.».

Sofiane Feghouli has recently returned to the Greens after taking the necessary breaks to recover from his injury. He’s now playing in the first match against Sierra Leone although he probably won’t be ready for the whole match.

DZfoot