Felix Auger Eliassim avoids disaster

Quebec tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime was a little scared when he saw Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agot erasing a two-round deficit to zero to force the final set hold, on Saturday in New York, but he finally held on to victory 6. 3, 6-4, 4 -6, 3-6, 6-3 in their third-round match at the US Open.

Unwarranted in the first two decisions, the Maple Leaf actor seemed to be headed easily into the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament. However, his opponent cleaned up his match to turn the tide and lengthen the duel that had reached nearly four hours.

“I must have drawn quite a distance. I felt good today [samedi]. I started well, I won the first two rounds and it’s a shame to be so narrowly ahead and not be able to get it all because of some mistakes,” Quebec said in an interview with End Duel. From that moment it became more difficult. I felt that he was gaining confidence and that I was being served less. He pushed and forced me to go and dig deep into myself.”

Auger-Alessem tried to crush the ball whenever he was on duty. The author of an astonishing total of 27 aces during the fencing, while his opponent achieved this twice. He would often raise his hands to cheer the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium to cheer him on.

“This is the kind of time I train every day. I live for these moments. Nothing can come close to that. Thank you for coming and thank you for encouraging me,” he told the audience.

Quebec won 82% of rallies when he made his first serve, while his rival won 74% of rallies in such situations.

In addition, the “FAA” offered itself 15 cracker bullets, but converted only four of them. He himself offered 10 break opportunities for the Spaniard, who took advantage of three of them.

In the fourth round, Auger will meet the one who will win the duel between Russian Andrey Rublev (7NS) and Francis Tiafoe (50NS). At the time of going to the press, the Russian was leading the tour to zero.

Pospisil wins the doubles

In the doubles component of the competition, Canadian Vasek Pospisil and teammate Fredrik Nielsen defeated Marcus Giron and Andre Goranson 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the second round. In this, he will face Kevin Krawetz and Horia Tekao in tandem.

